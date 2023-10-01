Bring Me The Horizon's 'Chelsea Smile' Covered By 12-Year-Old America's Got Talent Star

(CN) Harper, the incredible 12-year-old vocalist who took the internet by storm with her mind-blowing cover of Spiritbox's Holy Roller and captured the hearts of millions as a contestant on last year's America's Got Talent, has today shared another official single with fans.

The track, Chelsea Smile, is a blistering cover of the smash hit single by Bring Me The Horizon, originally released in 2008 on their album Suicide Season & as a single/video in January 2009. It's not her first brush with BMTH, having recorded a casual cover at home of Shadow Moses in May which quickly racked up 95k views on YouTube.

Harper shot to internet stardom when she released an incredible one-take vocal cover of Spiritbox's breakout hit, Holy Roller in summer 2021, clocking up 292,000 YouTube views and media accolades from the likes of Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, Loudwire, Rock Sound, Revolver and more.

She gained millions of new fans when she auditioned for primetime NBC show, America's Got Talent with the same song, garnering a further 2.9 million YouTube views and wowing both the judges and the 4000 audience members with her impressive vocal prowess.

She also got to perform Holy Roller with Spiritbox at their sold-out show in London, UK last summer. She released her debut single, Falling in 2022 and announced her signing to Pale Chord Records.

That track, which was written/produced with the help of Chris Wiseman (Shadow of Intent and Currents) and Ben Lumber (Acres), has over 827,000 streams on Spotify alone and 502,000 YouTube views.

With 2023's following single Weight Of The World, HARPER continued to break barriers and prove that age is just a number when it comes to channeling emotion and power through heavy music - ratcheting up another 1.5 million streams and over 700k YouTube views at the same time.

Harper's musical talent continues to develop every day. The new song only bears further witness to her determination and passion - and this is just the beginning of an incredible journey for the young superstar.

