Bring Me The Horizon Part Ways With Longtime Member

Bring Me The Horizon took to social media to share the news that they have parted ways with keyboardist and percussionist, Jordan Fish, who was with the group for 11 years.
The group had this to say, "Bring Me The Horizon has decided to part ways with Jordan Fish. We want to thank him for the musical journey he took with us and wish him luck with everything in the future. Meanwhile we continue to work on Nex Gen, with brand new music coming very soon. See you on our UK tour in January."
It a separate post, Fish stated, "I'm really grateful for my 11 years with the band, and extremely proud of all that we have achieved together. I look forward to hearing what they do next, and wish them every success in the future. I'm excited to start this next chapter in my career."
