Bring Me The Horizon Deliver 'Kool-Aid'

01-06-2024
Bring Me The Horizon Deliver 'Kool-Aid'

Grandstand Media sent of the good word that Bring Me The Horizon have kicked off 2024 with the release of a new single "Kool-Aid", out now via Columbia Records.

They shared these details: The band had a monumental 2023 that comprised of numerous sold out shows, the Fall Out Boy stadium US tour and most recently a tour of Asia and headline slot at NEX_FEST Japan, which they also curated.

They are set to smash more milestones this year with a sold out UK tour, that includes two nights at the London's 02 (selling over 110k tickets the first day they went on sale). Their highly anticipated new studio album, POST HUMAN: NeX GEn will also be released this year, with the official release date forthcoming.

"Kool-Aid" follows "DArkSide", "LosT", "AmEN"', "DiE4u" and "sTraNgeRs", part of the globally acclaimed Post Human series, which has streamed over a massive 350M times before album release!

