Blink-182's Travis Barker Joins 2nd Annual Emo Nite Day Lineup

Blink-182 star Travis Barker has been added to the all-star lineup for the 2nd Annual Emo Nite Day that will be taking place on October 13th at Shrine Expo Hall + Grounds in Los Angeles.

Barker will be going a special DJ set at the event that will feature full band performances from All Time Low, Dashboard Confessional, Mayday Parade, 3OH!3 (Performing WANT in its entirety), Boyfriendz x Gothboiclique, Scotty Sire and Saphir.

Emo Nite LA founders (Babs Szabo, T.J. Petracca and Morgan Freed) had this to say, "We're so lucky to have such a strong and of supportive community of people that have grown with us over the last few years and continue to trust us to deliver meaningful and unique experiences with our events"





Related Stories

3OH!3 and Emo Nite LA Announce The WANT House Party Tour

Demi Lovato Goes Rock For Appearance At Emo Nite

More Emo Nite News

Share this article



