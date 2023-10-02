Emo Nite and Insomnia Announce Grave At The Torch Lineup

(BPM) Insomniac and Emo Nite have announced that "GRAVE at The Torch," the first official concert event of their recently announced creative partnership, will debut at The Torch at the LA Memorial Coliseum on December 15, 2023. The highly-anticipated event will fuse the sounds of electronic music with the melodies of the emo, pop-punk, and rock genres.

The Torch serves as a fitting backdrop for this unique collaboration, set next to the arches of the LA Coliseum's iconic peristyle. GRAVE at The Torch will be added to the Coliseum's legacy during its "Coliseum Forever" centennial, celebrating 100 years of hosting the best events in the world and looking ahead to the future.

Acclaimed bands We The Kings and State Champs will bring their signature punk-rock sounds, encompassing their most recognizable songs from the 2000s to today's current hits, joined by Emo Nite and electronic dance music producers Said The Sky and Nurko. The first-of-its-kind concert experience promises a night filled with high-energy live performances spanning the electronic, emo, and punk-rock genres.

"The artists we booked for GRAVE at The Torch live in different genres, spaces, and scenes, but they have all collaborated together in the past and drawn influence from each other's work," said T.J. Petracca and Morgan Freed, Emo Nite Founders. "We're excited to put them on the same stage together for the first time and see what magic happens with the artists and fans alike."

Insomniac and Emo Nite first announced their creative, multi-faceted partnership back in July; a union that will include several new exclusive events, music, and apparel projects. The Partnership began making waves last month with their sold-out "Road to GRAVE RAVE" kickoff party at Academy LA. Emo Nite also recently joined the Insomniac Music Group family with the launch of its record label, Graveboy Records. September 22 marked the release of "Ugly Ugly" by Noelle Sucks, the label's very first single.

Emo Nite was started by Morgan Freed and T.J. Petracca in December of 2014 and the partnership with Insomniac began following T.J. and Morgan's first experience at EDC Las Vegas and meeting with Insomniac Founder and CEO, Pasquale Rotella a few years back. Rotella had already taken notice of Emo Nite from an Insomniac live stream event back in 2020 when famed DJ Dillon Francis was seen wearing Emo Nite's "Before You Liked EDM You Liked Emo" hoodie. Since then, the trio have remained in touch and the partnership grew organically, with Emo Nite making appearances across various Insomniac lineups over the course of the past year, most recently at HARD Summer 2023.

