News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Atreyu Announce New Album and Tour

08-27-2018
Atreyu

Atreyu have announced their new studio album, released the first video from the effort and just confirmed their first American tour to support the effort.

The band's seventh studio album will be entitled "In Our Wake" and is set to hit stores on October 12th. Fans can get an early taste by checking out the video for the title song here.

Porter McKnight had this to say about the new clip, "With this music video, we wanted our long time director friend Sean Stiegemeier and have him come up with something completely unlike anything we've done before. We wanted to leave the viewer with a feeling of 'What the f*** did I just watch!?' and then play it again to deduce what went down.

"Most of our videos have been story-based or life-based. But with this, we just wanted the subtle thread of humanity's growth and decline. It starts with water, then earth, nature, cityscapes, then slowly decaying humanity. We have a choice as a species to start giving a sh*t about ourselves and the world around us, and what we choose to make of this life."

Fans can catch the band on a U.S. headline tour this fall which will feature support from Memphis May Fire, Ice Nine Kills, and Sleep Signals. See the dates below:

11/9 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
11/10 Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
11/12 San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater
11/13 Houston, TX - House of Blues
11/14 Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre
11/16 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
11/17 Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
11/19 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
11/20 Greensboro, NC - The Cone Denim Entertainment Center
11/21 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
11/23 Harrisburg, PA - Capitol Room at HMAC
11/24 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
11/25 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
11/27 NY, NY - Gramercy Theatre
11/28 Rochester, NY - Anthology
11/30 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
12/1 Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertaiment Center
12/2 Chicago, IL - House of Blues
12/4 Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall
12/5 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
12/6 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
12/7 Seattle, WA - El Corazon
12/8 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
12/10 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
12/11 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
12/12 San Diego, CA - House of Blues
12/13 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues


Related Stories


Atreyu Announce New Album and Tour

More Atreyu News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul's Cause Of Death Revealed- Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Cal Jam 18 Pop-Up Store- Led Zeppelin Release Preview Video For 50th Anniversary Release- more

We Came As Romans Frontman Kyle Pavone Dead At 28- Allman Brothers Band Icon Dickey Betts Suffers Stroke- Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Ed King With Sweet Home Alabama- more

Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68- Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases Statement About Wife's Death- Sammy Hagar In Lip-Sync Challenge Video With Police- more

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music- KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Added 'Full Shred' Set To Comeback Show- Smashing Pumpkins Living Streaming Concert- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul's Cause Of Death Revealed

Foo Fighters Play Rarities At Cal Jam 18 Pop-Up Store

Led Zeppelin Release New Preview Video For 50th Anniversary Release

Slayer Adding Additional Legs To Final Tour

Clutch Go Comic Book For 'In Walks Barbarella' Video

The Ramones Stream Live Performance Of Classic Song

Alter Bridge Release Video For 2004 Rarity Song

Atreyu Announce New Album and Tour

Fifth Angel Reveal Details For Long Awaited New Album

Singled Out: Chuggernaut's Stranglehold

We Came As Romans Frontman Kyle Pavone Dead At 28

Allman Brothers Band Icon Dickey Betts Suffers Stroke

Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute Ed King With Sweet Home Alabama Performances

Rush and Alice Cooper Lead New Rock Hall DVD

Ghost Hit Gets Remixed By Carpenter Brut

Yes Featuring ARW Release Live Roundabout Video

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Clutch - Book of Bad Decisions

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.