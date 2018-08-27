Atreyu Announce New Album and Tour Atreyu have announced their new studio album, released the first video from the effort and just confirmed their first American tour to support the effort. The band's seventh studio album will be entitled "In Our Wake" and is set to hit stores on October 12th. Fans can get an early taste by checking out the video for the title song here. Porter McKnight had this to say about the new clip, "With this music video, we wanted our long time director friend Sean Stiegemeier and have him come up with something completely unlike anything we've done before. We wanted to leave the viewer with a feeling of 'What the f*** did I just watch!?' and then play it again to deduce what went down.



"Most of our videos have been story-based or life-based. But with this, we just wanted the subtle thread of humanity's growth and decline. It starts with water, then earth, nature, cityscapes, then slowly decaying humanity. We have a choice as a species to start giving a sh*t about ourselves and the world around us, and what we choose to make of this life." Fans can catch the band on a U.S. headline tour this fall which will feature support from Memphis May Fire, Ice Nine Kills, and Sleep Signals. See the dates below: 11/9 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

11/10 Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

11/12 San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

11/13 Houston, TX - House of Blues

11/14 Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre

11/16 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

11/17 Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

11/19 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

11/20 Greensboro, NC - The Cone Denim Entertainment Center

11/21 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

11/23 Harrisburg, PA - Capitol Room at HMAC

11/24 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

11/25 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

11/27 NY, NY - Gramercy Theatre

11/28 Rochester, NY - Anthology

11/30 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

12/1 Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertaiment Center

12/2 Chicago, IL - House of Blues

12/4 Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall

12/5 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

12/6 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

12/7 Seattle, WA - El Corazon

12/8 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater

12/10 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

12/11 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

12/12 San Diego, CA - House of Blues

12/13 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

