|
Atreyu Announce New Album and Tour
08-27-2018
Atreyu have announced their new studio album, released the first video from the effort and just confirmed their first American tour to support the effort.
The band's seventh studio album will be entitled "In Our Wake" and is set to hit stores on October 12th. Fans can get an early taste by checking out the video for the title song here.
Porter McKnight had this to say about the new clip, "With this music video, we wanted our long time director friend Sean Stiegemeier and have him come up with something completely unlike anything we've done before. We wanted to leave the viewer with a feeling of 'What the f*** did I just watch!?' and then play it again to deduce what went down.
"Most of our videos have been story-based or life-based. But with this, we just wanted the subtle thread of humanity's growth and decline. It starts with water, then earth, nature, cityscapes, then slowly decaying humanity. We have a choice as a species to start giving a sh*t about ourselves and the world around us, and what we choose to make of this life."
Fans can catch the band on a U.S. headline tour this fall which will feature support from Memphis May Fire, Ice Nine Kills, and Sleep Signals. See the dates below:
11/9 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
11/10 Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
11/12 San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater
11/13 Houston, TX - House of Blues
11/14 Baton Rouge, LA - Varsity Theatre
11/16 Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live
11/17 Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor
11/19 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
11/20 Greensboro, NC - The Cone Denim Entertainment Center
11/21 Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
11/23 Harrisburg, PA - Capitol Room at HMAC
11/24 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
11/25 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
11/27 NY, NY - Gramercy Theatre
11/28 Rochester, NY - Anthology
11/30 Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre
12/1 Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's Entertaiment Center
12/2 Chicago, IL - House of Blues
12/4 Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall
12/5 Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
12/6 Boise, ID - Knitting Factory
12/7 Seattle, WA - El Corazon
12/8 Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theater
12/10 Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
12/11 San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
12/12 San Diego, CA - House of Blues
12/13 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Related Stories
Atreyu Announce New Album and Tour
More Atreyu News