News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Pink Floyd Streaming Video For Rarity Single (Week in Review)

.
Pink Floyd

Pink Floyd Streaming Video For Rarity Single was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Pink Floyd are streaming video of "Not Now John", the only single issued from the band's 1983 collection, "The Final Cut." Originally planned as a soundtrack to the group's 1982 film, "The Wall", the album morphed into an anti-war themed project helmed by Roger Waters following the UK's involvement in a ten-week war with Argentina over two British dependent territories in the South Atlantic: the Falkland Islands, and its territorial dependency, the South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands.

The lone song on the album that features guitarist David Gilmour as the lead vocalist while bassist Waters sings the refrains and interludes, "Not Now John" reached No. 30 in the UK as "The Final Cut" topped the charts there and in several other countries, including Sweden, Norway, Germany and France.

With Gilmour unhappy about the direction and content on "The Final Cut" - the only Pink Floyd album to not include keyboardist Richard Wright - the guitarist went on to record and tour behind his second solo effort, 1984's "About Face", while Waters did the same with "The Pros And Cons Of Hitch Hiking" and drummer Nick Mason issued his second record, "Profiles", in 1985.

Waters went on to resign from Pink Floyd in 1985 while launching a failed legal battle for control of the legendary UK band's name; Gilmour stepped up to lead the band's first post-Waters album, 1987's "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason", and accompanying world tour.

Following Wright's passing in 2008, Pink Floyd released their final album, "The Endless River", in 2014. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Pink Floyd News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Pink Floyd Streaming Video For Rarity Single

Pink Floyd Share Rare 1968 Performance Video Footage

Pink Floyd Release Animated 'One Of These Days' Video

The Very Best Of Pink Floyd Making Vinyl Debut

Pink Floyd Stream First Official Video To Feature David Gilmour

Rare Early Pink Floyd Music Video Released Online

Pink Floyd Star Announces Solo Box Set

Pink Floyd's Nick Mason To Play Band's Vintage Songs On Tour

Pink Floyd Star Plays Band's Vintage Material At Tour Opener

Pink Floyd Star Launching His Own Tribute Band- KISS Star Paul Stanley To Give Commencement Address- Anthrax Action Figure- TesseracT and more

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68- Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases Statement About Wife's Death- Sammy Hagar In Lip-Sync Challenge Video With Police- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music- KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Added 'Full Shred' Set To Comeback Show- Smashing Pumpkins Living Streaming Concert- more

Slash Has Unreleased Collaboration With Chester Bennington- Killswitch Engage Announce U.S. Fall Tour- Sick Of It All Announce New Album 'Wake The Sleeping Dragon'- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Lynyrd Skynyrd Guitarist Ed King Dead At 68

Korn's Jonathan Davis Releases Statement About Wife's Death

Sammy Hagar In Lip-Sync Challenge Video With Hometown Police

Chris Cornell Seattle Tribute Statue Ceremony Pushed Back

Blink-182's Travis Barker Joins 2nd Annual Emo Nite Day Lineup

Fan Sourced Tom Petty 'You And Me' Video Released

John Lennon 140-Track 'Imagine' Collection Set For Release

Ratt's Stephen Pearcy Streams Song From Upcoming Solo Album

War Of Thrones Release 'Savior' Video

Singled Out: Thunder Horse's Demons Speak

Journey's Steve Perry Lost and Regained His Love Of Music

KISS Star Vinnie Vincent Adds 'Full Shred' Set To Comeback Show

Smashing Pumpkins Living Streaming Seattle Concert This Friday

Bring Me The Horizon Announce New Album and Tour

Prince 37-Track Anthology And Over 20 Albums Now Streaming

Little Steven Releases New Live Video Featuring Richie Sambora

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

MorleyView Adrian Galysh

On The Record: Spotlight On Pirates Press Records Part 1

Sites and Sounds: Late Summer and Early Autumn Music Festival

Caught In The Act: Lollapalooza 2018

Get To Know... Jennie Johnson

Jay Z and Beyonce 'On the Run II' Concert Review

Allman Goldflies Band - Second Chance

Alone With Chrissie Hynde DVD

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Four Report

Road Trip: Temecula: Southern California's Wine (and Music) Country, Part 2

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Three Report

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ted Nugent

Lollapalooza 2018 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2018 - Day One Report

Get To Know... Fishtank

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.