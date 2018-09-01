News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul's Cause Of Death Revealed (Week in Review)

.
Pantera

Pantera Legend Vinnie Paul's Cause Of Death Revealed was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Pantera fans were shocked and saddened by the surprise passing of legendary drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott in late June and now a Las Vegas coroner has confirmed the official cause of death.

"Vincent Paul Abbott died from natural causes, specifically, dilated cardiomyopathy (an enlarged heart)," said the family in a statement on social media. "Severe coronary artery disease was identified as a significant condition to the cause of death according to the official report submitted by the Clark County Coroner's office. We ask that you please continue to respect the privacy of the family and friends of Vinnie Paul. No further statement will be issued."

Paul - who passed away in his sleep at his Las Vegas home at the age of 54 - was laid to rest during a private funeral service for friends and family in Arlington, TX on June 30.

The rocker was buried next to his brother, guitarist "Dimebag" Darrell Abbott, and their mother, Carolyn, at Moore Memorial Gardens cemetery in a custom "Kiss Kasket" provided by KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley; Darrell had previously been buried in a similar casket as both were huge fans of the group. Read more - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Pantera News

Share this article

