Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour

12-03-2018
Queen

(hennemusic) Queen and Adam Lambert have announced dates for a summer 2019 Rhapsody tour of North America. In sync with the worldwide success of the biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody" - which tells the band's story from their 1970 beginnings to the iconic appearance at 1985's Live Aid concert - Queen will play a 23-date series of arena and stadium shows starting in Vancouver, BC on July 10.

The six-week "Rhapsody" trek (see dates below) will debut a new larger-than-life production that promises to deliver "an innovative and interactive celebration of the continued power of Queen's music."

"This is a great opportunity," explains guitarist Brian May. "Our last tour featured our most ambitious production ever, and got us our best notices ever. So we decided to rip it apart and get even more ambitious! Watch out, America!"

"We have been designing a brand new visual spectacle that will reframe these iconic songs and we are excited to unveil it!," says Lambert, with drummer Roger Taylor adding: "We are ready for America and raring to get back in the saddle."

Completing the tour lineup are long-term collaborator Spike Edney on keyboards, Neil Fairclough on bass, and Tyler Warren on percussion. See the dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


