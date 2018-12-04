Allman Betts Band Finish Album and Announce Tour The Allman Betts Band have announced that they have finished recording their debut album and will be hitting the road next spring for their first world tour. They recorded their debut album at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio with producer Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, Margo Price, John Prine and Elvis Presley) and expect to release the effort in the spring of next year. A studio video can be seen here. Devon had this to say, "What an honor to make a record at Muscle Shoals Sound Studio. It was very important to me to make a 100% analog recording on 2 inch tape to try and evoke the vibes of the records we grew up with. To do that in such a historic place is so profound to us. Also, producer Matt Ross-Spang is a longtime friend and the perfect cat to help our vision. There's some classic 70's rock feels, some RnB, some Texas, some Nashville....soulful Americana, with teeth. We are stoked to share it with the world in Spring 2019." Duane added, "I'm very proud of this record. The song always ignites the flame, the connection to the listener and I feel like we have accomplished that. What an honor it was to record in Muscle Shoals, a place so rich in musical history and to work with Matt Ross-Spang who shared the same vision as Devon and I. We are very excited to share with everyone soon!" The Allman Betts Band will be kicking off their world tour on March 28th in Torrington, CT at the Warner Theatre. Devon is currently on the road and joined by Betts as a special guest. See all of the dates below: Devon Allman Project w/ Special Guest Duane Betts Dates

Dec 4, 2018 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom

Dec 6, 2018 - Hermosa Beach, CA - Saint Rocke

Dec 7, 2018 - Ramona, CA - Ramona Mainstage

Dec 8, 2018 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore (Allman Family Revival)

Dec 9, 2018 - Jackson, CA - Jackson Rancheria

Dec 11, 2018 - Bend, OR - Tower Theatre

Dec 12, 2018 - Boise, ID - The Olympic

Dec 13, 2018 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room

Dec 14, 2018 - Jackson Hole, WY - The Mangy Moose

Dec 15, 2018 - Vail, CO - Vail Snow Days with Shakey Graves

Dec 16, 2018 - Greeley, CO - Moxi Theater

Dec 26, 2018 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House

Dec 27, 2018 - Nashville, TN - Exit In

Dec 28, 2018 - New Orleans, LA - Tipitinas

Dec 29, 2018 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

Dec 30, 2018 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

Dec 31, 2018 - Macon, GA - Grand Opera House with special guest Berry Oakley Jr.

Jan 20-24, 2019 - Runaway Bay, Jamaica - Gov't Mule's Island Exodus with Gov't Mule, Lukas Nelson & Ron Holloway

Jan 28, 2019 - Park City, UT - The Cabin (Devon & Duane acoustic - Sundance Festival)

Feb 14-18, 2019 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Rock Legends Cruise VI with Roger Daltrey and Buddy Guy

Feb 20, 2019 - Stuart, FL - Lyric Theater

Feb 21, 2019 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Parker Playhouse

Feb 22, 2019 - Ocala, FL - Reilly Arts Center

Feb 23, 2019 - Ormond Beach, FL - The Pavilion at Destination Daytona

Feb 24, 2019 - Clearwater, FL - Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival

Feb 25 - March 1, 2019 - Tampa, FL - Keepin' The Blues Alive w/ Joe Bonamassa and Kenny Wayne Shepherd



The Allman Betts Band Dates

Mar 28, 2019 - Torrington, CT - Warner Theatre

Mar 29, 2019 - Plymouth, NH - Flying Monkey PAC

Mar 30, 2019 - Plattsburgh, NY - The Strand Theater

Mar 31, 2019 Hopewell, NJ - Hopewell Theater

Apr 2, 2019 Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage

Apr 3, 2019 Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage

Apr 4, 2019 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

Apr 5, 2019 - Stowe, VT - Spruce Peak PAC

Apr 6, 2019 - Staten Island, NY - St. George Theatre

Apr 7, 2019 Reading, PA - Berks Jazz Fest (ABB)

Apr 9, 2019 Norfolk, VA - The Norva

Apr 10, 2019 Warrendale, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille

Apr 11, 2019 - Homer, NY - Center for the Arts

Apr 12, 2019 - Newton, NJ - Newton Theater

Apr 13, 2019 - Beverly, MA - Cabot Theater

Apr 14, 2019 Plymouth, MA - Plymouth Memorial Hall

Jun 29, 2019 - New Martinsville, WV - Back Home Festival

Aug 10, 2019 Duluth, MN Bayfront Blues Festival

Sep 1, 2019 - Lakeville, PA - Cove Haven Southern Rock Festival

Related Stories



Allman Betts Band Finish Album and Announce Tour Allman Brothers Band Icon Dickey Betts Suffers Stroke More Allman Betts Band News Share this article

