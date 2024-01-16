The Allman Betts Band Announce 2024 Spring Tour

The Allman Betts Band have announced that they will be returning to the road this spring, when the group will be launching their first U.S. tour since 2021, which will feature support from JD Simo on most of the dates.

The Devon Allman and Duane Betts lead group will be kicking off the trek on May 16th at the Charleston Music Hall and Charleston, SC and will wrap things up on June 9th at the Newton Theater in Newton, NJ.

The announcement says of the group: "Inspired by the classic sounds of the group's family tree, The Allman Betts Band makes timeless rock & roll for the modern world, blurring the boundaries between blues, Americana, and southern soul.

"Over the course of two critically acclaimed studio albums, hundreds of live shows, and annual performances of the Allman Betts Family Revival, The Allman Betts Band has established its own legacy of music and brotherhood."

The Allman Betts Band On Tour

May 16 @ Charleston Music Hall | Charleston, SC

May 17 @ Walhalla Performing Arts Center | Walhalla, SC**

May 18 @ Helena Amphitheater Park | Helena, AL

May 19 @ Buckhead Theatre | Atlanta, GA**

May 22 @ Westhampton Beach PAC | Westhampton, NY**

May 23 @ Scottish Rite Auditorium | Collingswood, NJ**

May 24 @ Count Basie CFA | Red Bank, NJ**

May 25 @ Roanoke Festival in the Park | Roanoke, VA

May 26 @ St. Augustine Amphitheater | St. Augustine, FL*

May 27 @ Capitol Theatre | Clearwater, FL**

May 29 @ Mercury Ballroom | Louisville, KY**

May 30 @ The Fillmore | Detroit, MI**

May 31 @ Arcada Theater | St. Charles, IL**

June 1 @ Hoxeyville Music Festival | Wellston, MI

June 2 @ CEFCU Peoria Riverfront | Peoria, IL**

June 4 @ Birchmere | Alexandra, VA**

June 5 @ State Theatre | State College, PA**

June 6 @ Music Hall | Tarrytown, NY**

June 7 @ Colonial PAC | Keene, NH**

June 8 @ Cabot Theater | Beverly, MA**

June 9 @ Newton Theater | Newton, NJ**

*w/ JJ Grey

**w/ JD Simo

