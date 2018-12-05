News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releasing New Album

12-05-2018
Duff McKagan

Guns N' Roses icon Duff McKagan has revealed that he is finishing work on his brand new solo album that is being produced by country/rock star Shooter Jennings.

Duff and Shooter entered the Station House studios in Echo Park, Ca back in March to begin recording the effort, which McKagan is planning to release sometime next year.

The Guns N' Roses bassist had this to say, "I wrote a couple of articles about historical places I passed through on this last tour and people kept asking if that was going to be the focus of my next book. But an unseen and irrepressible force guided me to write little vignettes of reflective prose...little instant-reactions.
 
"The heartbreak, anger, fear, confusion and divide I have experienced over the last two and a half years of traveling this globe of ours coerced these words into songs that tell my truth, and one that I hope will spread and help us all. I do this for my daughters...I do this for my love of where I grew up...I do this, because I truly feel it must be done and said right now."
 
Shooter added, "From the first night we sat together at my piano hashing out arrangements of his songs, before going into the studio to record them, I felt it was a really important record that had to be heard," says Jennings. "The songs have so much heart and are so musical that I could just hear all the arrangements immediately and I could really feel them."
 
Jennings went on to explain his longtime relationship with McKagan, "I met Duff right after I moved to Los Angeles nearly twenty years ago. I was such a massive Guns N' Roses fan when I was younger. I'd say that they had a lot to do with me even moving to LA. But there was some kind of magnetic force I guess that kept us orbiting each other over the years. When the idea of collaborating with him on this album came up, I was very eager to get the job as producer. I felt like the music this man made was part of the fabric of my own musical identity and that I would really love building a record with him. Once we sat down and started going over the songs he had, I instantly knew that the two of us were going to be a great fit together."


