Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations

(hennemusic) Queen's biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", has been nominated for a pair of 2019 Golden Globe Awards including best drama and best action in a drama.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film - which follows Queen from their creation in 1970 through to their legendary 1985 Live Aid appearance - is a finalist in the "Best Motion Picture - Drama" category, alongside "Black Panther", "BlacKKKlansman", "If Beale Street Could Talk" and "A Star Is Born."

In the lead role of Freddie Mercury, Rami Malek made the shortlist for "Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture - Drama", where he will compete against Bradley Cooper ("A Star Is Born"), Willem Dafoe ("At Eternity's Gate"), Lucas Hedges ("Boy Erased") and more.

The nominations for the 76th Golden Globe Awards were announced Thursday live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel by Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Meher Tatna. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





