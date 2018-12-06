News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations

12-06-2018
Queen

(hennemusic) Queen's biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", has been nominated for a pair of 2019 Golden Globe Awards including best drama and best action in a drama.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film - which follows Queen from their creation in 1970 through to their legendary 1985 Live Aid appearance - is a finalist in the "Best Motion Picture - Drama" category, alongside "Black Panther", "BlacKKKlansman", "If Beale Street Could Talk" and "A Star Is Born."

In the lead role of Freddie Mercury, Rami Malek made the shortlist for "Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture - Drama", where he will compete against Bradley Cooper ("A Star Is Born"), Willem Dafoe ("At Eternity's Gate"), Lucas Hedges ("Boy Erased") and more.

The nominations for the 76th Golden Globe Awards were announced Thursday live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel by Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Meher Tatna. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations

Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Becomes Second Biggest Music Biopic Ever

Queensryche Streaming New Song 'Man The Machine'

Queen Score Singles Chart Hit Return With 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Queen Score Biggest US Chart Success In Four Decades

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Tops Box Office With Huge Opening

The Good, The Bad & The Queen Streaming Comeback Single

Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody Soundtrack Debuts On US Charts

Rock Royalty Talk Queen In New Book

More Queen News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations- KISS frontman Paul Stanley Releasing New Book 'Backstage Pass'- Metallica Release Unplugged Video- more

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releasing New Album- Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote- Paul McCartney Adds More Dates To U.S. Stadium Tour- Bruce Springsteen- more

Guns N' Roses To Give Back At Historic Show- Jake E. Lee Talks Ill-Fated Mismatch With Dio- Megadeth Making Mega Progress On New Album- Knotfest Going To Hell- more

Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Stars Form New Supergroup- Queen and Adam Lambert Announce North American Tour- Slayer Star Leaving Tour To Care For Dying Parent- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scores Two Golden Globe Nominations

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Releasing New Book 'Backstage Pass'

Metallica Release Unplugged Video For Classic Song

Rush's Geddy Lee Announce Signing Events

Eric Clapton Releases Animated 'Home For The Holidays' Video

Singled Out: Johnny Gioeli's One Voice

Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Releasing New Album

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Fan Vote

Paul McCartney Adds More Dates To U.S. Stadium Tour

Bruce Springsteen Addresses E Street Band Report

Kenny Chesney Adds Support Act To Songs For The Saints Tour

Kenny Chesney Adds Support Act To Songs For The Saints Tour

My Dying Bride Announce Lineup Change

Metallica Share Live Video From Boise Show

Tim Bowness Announces New Album 'Flowers At The Scene'

The Neal Morse Band Streaming New Song

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

Pure Fire: The Ultimate KISS Tribute

Caught In The Act: Twenty One Pilots Live

- more

Pick Of The Week




Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.