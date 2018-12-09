Grayson Erhard Releases 'Introvert' Video

Grayson Erhard has released a brand new music video for his latest single "Introvert," the song comes from his recently released E{ "Earthship."

The new clip was directed and filmed by Jason Lee Denton and can be streamed here. Grayson had this to say, "'Introvert' is a reflection of the internal struggles of an introvert, outlining battles with constant bombardment of social situations and wanting to get back to solitude, but ultimately becoming comfortable in one's own skin. Personally, it's a musical observation of what I see living with and loving an introvert."

"'Introvert' reflects the times when I feel best alone. It's about the welcome isolation that comes when everything else is overwhelming. And, yet, how we're all connected by our desire to pull away from society and into ourselves, at times."





