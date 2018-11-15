Grayson Erhard Releases 'Tell Me No' Video Singer / Songwriter Grayson Erhard has released a music video for his single "Tell Me No". The track comes from his just released sophomore EP "Earthship". Grayson had this to say, "'Tell Me No' is a high energy, upbeat song highlighting the apprehensive excitement of new found chemistry between two people. It's a side of me that I'm very nervous yet excited to share. "My music usually sounds very dark and serious, but lately, I've been wanting to depart from that and try new things. Happiness is an emotion I've had difficulty expressing within my music in the past and with 'Tell Me No' I wanted to dive head first into it." Watch the video

