Dave Grohl Performs Epic Song For First Time Live

(hennemusic) Dave Grohl delivered the debut live performance of his epic solo recording "Play" at Warren Haynes' Christmas Jam 30 benefit concert in Asheville, NC on December 8.

With the Foo Fighter and composer on drums, Grohl was joined at the city's US Cellular Center by a lineup that included Queens Of The Stone Age guitarist Alain Johannes, Jane's Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, Foo Fighters collaborator Drew Hester, guitarist Jason Falkner, producer Greg Kurstin on keyboards and Laundry Room Studios' Barrett Jones on guitar.

Grohl got into the spirit of the event by joining Gov't Mule for covers of Neil Young's "Rockin' In The Free World" and Jimi Hendrix's "Machine Gun" at the event's second night on Saturday, which was streamed live online to ticket holders who were unable to attend due to an impending snowstorm in the region.

Grohl closed out the weekend with an appearance at a Sunday evening Post-Jam Snow Party show at The Orange Peel, where he teamed up with Haynes for an acoustic-based version of the Foo Fighters classic, "Times Like These", before taking a solo turn on "Everlong."

The Christmas Jam 30 event featured live music by Eric Church, Jim James, Joe Bonamassa, Grace Potter, Jamey Johnson, Marco Benevento, Mike Gordon and more. Watch the "Play" performance and some fan footage of the acoustic jam here.

