News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Supergroup Release Debut Song

12-10-2018
Deadland Ritual

After dropping teases last week the new Guns N' Roses, Black Sabbath and Billy Idol band supergroup Deadland Ritual have revealed their debut single "Down In Flames."

The new group features Sabbath legend Geezer Butler, former GNR drummer Matt Sorum, Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens and Apocalyptica singer Franky Perez. Check out the song here

Geezer had this to say, "I had to get used to the idea of starting from scratch again, which is good. It's a challenge for me. But I really liked the music that I was hearing. It's not your typical metal stuff or hard rock stuff or whatever."

Sorum said, "I remember the first time that I started tracking against his bass, and I went, 'Oh my God,'. There's a lot of times in the studio as a guitar player, you get a guitar sound and you're trying to make it work, you're tweaking it. There was none of that bullsh*t. It just fit against his bass sound and it was really exciting for me. It was like, 'Wow, I get to hear my guitar against a bass guitarist that I've loved since I was 15 years old.'"

Butler added, "It's great because Matt really knows what he wants it to sound like and he just keeps going and going and going until he's got it right, until he's satisfied with his drumming. It's really good to play with somebody who's that professional. He's so knowledgeable about different drum styles and he's also a fan of Bill Ward, Sabbath's original drummer so he likes that kind of swing part of it as well."

Stevens also said, "I wanted what I brought to this band to be unique and exclusive to this project and that took a little bit of soul searching and brain power. I wanted my guitar to really compliment the other members and their individual styles. I truly feel that in this band that the sum is greater than the parts."

Singer Perez concluded, "I'm just really excited for people to see this band live. One of the things that I want to really emphasise is that this is an honest to God, down and dirty rock'n'roll band. We're energised, and we want to put on an incredible show."


Related Stories


Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Supergroup Release Debut Song

Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Stars Form New Supergroup

More Deadland Ritual News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Supergroup Release Debut Song- Ace Frehley Performs Full 1978 Solo Album Live- Dave Grohl Performs Epic Song For First Time Live- more

Lindsey Buckingham Ends Legal Battle With Fleetwood Mac- Geddy Lee Reveals That He Is In No Rush- Candlemass Recruit Black Sabbath Legend For New Album- more

Grammy Exec Embarrassed By Jethro Tull Metal Win- And More Rock Related Grammy Nomination Stories Special- more

KISS Star Gene Simmons Suffers Personal Loss- Buzzcocks Frontman Pete Shelly Dead At 63- Elton John Unearths Rare 1970s Christmas Song Performance- Bob Segar Adds Dates- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Supergroup Release Debut Song

Ace Frehley Performs Full 1978 Solo Album Live

Dave Grohl Performs Epic Song For First Time Live

Motley Crue's Vince Neil Allegedly Sued By His Own Lawyers

Def Leppard Win Rock Hall Fan Vote

Slayer Announce New North American Leg Of Farewell Tour

Bruce Springsteen Releases Legendary 1975 Roxy Show

Godsmack and Volbeat Announce North American Tour

Ghost's Prequelle Named Best Metal Album Of 2018

Nightwish Share Video Of Tarja's Final Performance With Band

Children Of Bodom Release 'Under Grass And Clover' Video

100 Watt Vipers Release 'The Bells Tolls Heavy' Video

Tora Tora Stream New Song and Announce Reunion Album

Dee Snider Releases 'For The Love Of Metal' Video

Lenny Kravitz Adds Dates To Raise Vibration Tour

Singled Out: Mindy Gledhill's Rabbit Hole

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

Caught In The Act: John 5 Live

Ghost Live In Chicago

Monster Truck - True Rockers

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.