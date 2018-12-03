Guns N' Roses and Black Sabbath Stars Form New Supergroup

A new supergroup called Deadland Ritual, featuring former Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler, ex-Guns N' Roses and Velvet Revolver drummer Matt Sorum, will be making their debut soon.

The new group also includes Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens and Apocalyptica's Franky Perez and they will reportedly be performing at next summer's Hellfest in Clisson, France.

Very few details about the group have been revealed but Butler and Stevens shared teaser videos for the new project via Facebook while Matt Sorum took to Instagram to share a different teaser clip. See Butler's post here.





