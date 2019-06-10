Guns N' Roses, Black Sabbath Supergroup Rock Music Festival

Video of the Guns N' Roses, Black Sabbath and Billy Idol supergroup Deadland Ritual's performance at the Sweden Rock Festival last week has been shared online.

The recently formed band features Black Sabbath icon Geezer Butler, GNR and Velvet Revolver star Matt Sorum, Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens and is fronted by Apocalyptica's Franky Perez.

They took the stage at the music festival on June 6th and performed a number of songs from their various catalogs including Billy Idol's "Rebel Yell", Sabbath's Symptom Of The Universe", "Neon Knights" and "Sweet Leaf", as well as Velvet Revolver's "Slither". Check out fan filmed footage here.





