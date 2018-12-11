System Of A Down, Tool Lead Chicago Open Air Lineup

System Of A Down, Tool, The Prodigy and Ghost have been tapped as the headliners to next year's Chicago Open Air, which will be taking place next spring.

The two night event is scheduled for May 18th and 19th at SeatGeek Stadium (formerly Toyota Park) in Bridgeview, IL, which is just outside Chicago.



Saturday's lineup will feature. System Of A Down, Ghost, Meshuggah, Beartooth, Code Orange, Knocked Loose, and Vein. Sunday will include

Tool, The Prodigy, Gojira, In This Moment, Fever 333, The Black Dahlia Murder and Alien Weaponry



On Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, Chicago Open Air Presents a massive stadium show with headlining sets from chart-topping acts including , plus more appearances from today's biggest hard rock and metal artists. The event is co-produced by Live Nation and will take place at SeatGeek Stadium (formerly Toyota Park) in Bridgeview, IL, just outside Chicago.



Tickets for Chicago Open Air Presents go on sale Friday, December 14 at Noon CT at www.ChicagoOpenAir.com.



In This Moment Maria Brink had this to say,, "I can't even begin to express how excited we are to be playing Chicago Open Air Presents. We had such a blast last time! Tool, The Prodigy and System Of A Down, that's insane and such a powerful lineup.

"We feel blessed to be a part of it all. These are some of our all time favorite bands, I can't wait to see you all there with In This Moment."





Related Stories

Tool, Judas Priest Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup

Steve Hackett Band Loses Longtime Member Gary O'Toole

Tool Reveal 2019 Summer Tour Plans

Tool Frontman Shares Good News About New Album

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Says Rape Claim Is 'Despicable False'

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music

Keenan Urges Tool Bandmates To Finish New Album

Ace Frehley Streams New Song- KISS Plot Massive Tour- Tool Preview New Song- Dave Grohl Adopts Fan- Mike Shinoda Premieres New Track- Greta Van Fleet- more

Tool Frontman Explains Album Delay To Metallica's Lars Ulrich

More Tool News

Share this article



