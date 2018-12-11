News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




System Of A Down, Tool Lead Chicago Open Air Lineup

12-11-2018
Tool

System Of A Down, Tool, The Prodigy and Ghost have been tapped as the headliners to next year's Chicago Open Air, which will be taking place next spring.

The two night event is scheduled for May 18th and 19th at SeatGeek Stadium (formerly Toyota Park) in Bridgeview, IL, which is just outside Chicago.

Saturday's lineup will feature. System Of A Down, Ghost, Meshuggah, Beartooth, Code Orange, Knocked Loose, and Vein. Sunday will include
Tool, The Prodigy, Gojira, In This Moment, Fever 333, The Black Dahlia Murder and Alien Weaponry


On Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, Chicago Open Air Presents a massive stadium show with headlining sets from chart-topping acts including , plus more appearances from today's biggest hard rock and metal artists. The event is co-produced by Live Nation and will take place at SeatGeek Stadium (formerly Toyota Park) in Bridgeview, IL, just outside Chicago.

Tickets for Chicago Open Air Presents go on sale Friday, December 14 at Noon CT at www.ChicagoOpenAir.com.

In This Moment Maria Brink had this to say,, "I can't even begin to express how excited we are to be playing Chicago Open Air Presents. We had such a blast last time! Tool, The Prodigy and System Of A Down, that's insane and such a powerful lineup.

"We feel blessed to be a part of it all. These are some of our all time favorite bands, I can't wait to see you all there with In This Moment."


