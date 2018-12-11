|
System Of A Down, Tool Lead Chicago Open Air Lineup
12-11-2018
System Of A Down, Tool, The Prodigy and Ghost have been tapped as the headliners to next year's Chicago Open Air, which will be taking place next spring.
The two night event is scheduled for May 18th and 19th at SeatGeek Stadium (formerly Toyota Park) in Bridgeview, IL, which is just outside Chicago.
"We feel blessed to be a part of it all. These are some of our all time favorite bands, I can't wait to see you all there with In This Moment."
