The Darkness Stream Live Version Of 'Christmas Time'

12-11-2018
The Darkness

(hennemusic) The Darkness are streaming audio of "Christmas Time (Don't Let the Bells End)", a seasonal tune featured on their 2018 release, "Live At Hammersmith."

The project captures the group in a December 2017 concert at London's Eventim Hammersmith Apollo. "As Santa prepares to empty his sack into our collective Christmas chimney, and young faces smeared with festive brandy butter gaze up expectantly, every day is a fun-filled festive frolic of presents and pies," says frontman Justin Hawkins. "Much as you will enjoy your turkey leftovers on Boxing Day, we are serving up Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End) again, this time in a tasty live sauce Hooray, eh? A rocking good Christmas to one and all!"

The Darkness will perform the song on the UK Christmas Day TV special, The Great British Bake Off; the show will see four bakers compete before a judging panel of Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig. Check out the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


