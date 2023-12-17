The 69 Eyes Plot Death Of Darkness USA Tour 2024

(Earsplit) The 69 Eyes will return to US stages this Spring on the Death Of Darkness USA Tour 2024. The sixteen-date journey runs from March 26th through April 13th and includes support provided by The Bites and Budderside.
The Helsinki band will be launching the U.S. tour in support of their critically lauded, thirteenth studio album, Death Of Darkness, released last April via Atomic Fire Records.
The record continues to galvanize fans and critics globally resulting in an award nomination at Finland's Emma Gaala (Finnish Grammy Award equivalent) in the "Best Rock" category. Emma Gaala will be held on February 17th at Metro Areena in Espoo.
3/26/2024 Empire Live - Albany, NY
3/27/2024 Rec Room - Buffalo, NY
3/28/2024 The Winchester Music Tavern - Cleveland, OH
3/29/2024 The Machine Shop Concert Lounge - Flint, MI
3/30/2024 Reggies - Chicago, IL
3/31/2024 The Basement East - Nashville, TN
4/02/2024 The Radio Room - Greenville, SC
4/03/2024 Open Chord Stage - Knoxville, TN
4/04/2024 The Kings Of Clubs - Columbus, OH
4/06/2024 Crafthouse Stage & Grill - Pittsburgh, PA
4/07/2024 Lovedraft's Brewing Co. - Mechanicsburg, PA
4/08/2024 Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA
4/10/2024 Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA
4/11/2024 Tally Ho Theater - Leesburg, VA
4/12/2024 Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY
4/13/2024 Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ
The 69 Eyes Deliver Video For Cover Of Rammstein's 'Feuer Frei!'
The 69 Eyes Take On The Cramps' 'Aloha From Hell'
The 69 Eyes Deliver Death Of Darkness Video
The 69 Eyes Announce New Album 'Death Of Darkness'
