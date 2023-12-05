.

Powerwolf Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic For His 75th Birthday

(Napalm Records) Powerwolf honors the 75th birthday of the Prince of Darkness himself, the legendary Ozzy Osbourne, by releasing a cover of one of the Black Sabbath vocalist's most famous solo tracks, "Bark At The Moon".

The title track of Ozzy's celebrated 1983 album, Bark At The Moon, is an immortal classic, and the wolves' cover of the song is performed in true Powerwolf style while fully respecting the original version.

The cover arrived on Ozzy's birthday, December 3rd, with an accompanying official lyric video, check it out below:

