(Napalm Records) Powerwolf honors the 75th birthday of the Prince of Darkness himself, the legendary Ozzy Osbourne, by releasing a cover of one of the Black Sabbath vocalist's most famous solo tracks, "Bark At The Moon".
The title track of Ozzy's celebrated 1983 album, Bark At The Moon, is an immortal classic, and the wolves' cover of the song is performed in true Powerwolf style while fully respecting the original version.
The cover arrived on Ozzy's birthday, December 3rd, with an accompanying official lyric video, check it out below:
Powerwolf Plot New Album And Tour
Celebrates Final Shows of 2023 With 'Wolves Of War' Lyric Video
Powerwolf Makes History With The Use Of Augmented Reality At Music Festival
Powerwolf Celebrate Monumental Mass With 'Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend' Video
Rush Legend Geddy Lee Releases 'The Lost Demos'- April Wine's Myles Goodwyn Dead At 75- Paul McCartney & Wings Expand 'Band on the Run'- more
KISS Reveal A New Era Following Final Concert- David Lee Roth Shares New Version of Van Halen's 'Jump'- Red Hot Chili Peppers- Mammoth WVH- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - The Kinks, Allman Brothers, The Cranberries, Rory Gallagher, more
Caught In The Act: KISS Farewell at the Allstate Arena
Holiday Gift Guide: Concert Tickets
Everclear - Live at The Whisky a Go Go
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition - AC/DC, Alice Cooper, Grateful Dead, Beatles, More
Rush Legend Geddy Lee Releases 'The Lost Demos'
Paul McCartney & Wings Expand 'Band on the Run' For 50th Anniversary
Powerwolf Cover Ozzy Osbourne Classic For His 75th Birthday
Albert Bouchard Announces Imaginos Graphic Novel Trilogy
Architects 'Seeing Red' With New Video
Radiohead's Philip Selway Rocks NPR's Tiny Desk
Hopeless Records Kicking Off 30th Anniversary Celebrations
Stephen Wilson Jr. Unplugs For 'Year To Be Young (1994)'