The Darkness Visit Gibson Garage London On New Episode Of The Scene

(Prime PR) Gibson TV has premiered the new episode of the original series titled "The Scene"-a unique series that showcases historic music locations and venues across the globe. Hosted by Mark Agnesi, Director of Brand Experience at Gibson, the series travels to different music hot spots across the globe to discover important music landmarks that shape that city's music scene. Viewers get special behind-the-scenes tours of notable record stores, venues, and recording studios like the Grand Ole Opry House, The Troubadour, Station Inn, Carter Vintage Guitars, RCA Studio A, Capitol Records Studios, Third Man Records, Amoeba Music, the Musicians Hall of Fame and Museum, the Gibson Garage Nashville, and more.

In the latest episode of Gibson TV's "The Scene," watch as host Mark Agnesi and special guests Dan and Justin Hawkins of The Darkness take viewers on a full tour of the new Gibson Garage London before its official opening this weekend on Saturday, February 24, 2024. The ultimate guitar experience and destination for music lovers across the globe, the Gibson Garage London marks the first-ever Gibson flagship store outside of the U.S. and follows the successful opening of the Gibson Garage Nashville. The Gibson Garage London is located at 61-62 Eastcastle St, London, UK, just off Oxford Street, and is open daily.

Watch as Mark Agnesi and The Darkness tour through the entire new Gibson Garage London flagship store, including the state-of-the-art performance stage, the Gibson Gallery, the Made-to-Measure room, the dedicated Acoustic, Epiphone, and Kramer areas, as well as the hidden Gibson Artist Lounge which houses a collection of rare guitars, a piano and a secret bar, all tucked behind a replica of a traditional red phone box.

