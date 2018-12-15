News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Atreyu Announce Beer Release Party

12-15-2018
Atreyu

Atreyu are latest metal band to launch their very own branded beer. The band revealed that they have teamed up the Noble Ale Works brewery to create "Atreyu Superhero DIPA With Orange Zest."

We were sent the following details: Led by Citra and El Dorado, this hazy DIPA gives soft notes of lychee, tropical fruit, and butterfly kisses, while bright California navel oranges keep the party going.

On December 16, at noon EST, there is a special can release party at Noble Ale Works Brewery. Fans will have the chance to sample the "Atreyu Superhero DIPA With Orange Zest" and hang out with the band in person.

Four packs of the beer will be available for sale. You won't want to miss this limited release. Cans will be exclusively available for sale at Noble Ale Works tasting room, located at 1621 S Sinclair St, Anaheim, CA, 92806.


