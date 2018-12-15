Singled Out: Season Of Ghosts' A Place To Call Home Season of Ghosts recently released their new album "A Leap Of Faith" and to celebrate we asked the band's single and chief songwriter Sophia Aslanides to tell us about the song "A Place To Call Home". Here is the story: A couple of months ago, we released a song called "A Place To Call Home". When you create something earnestly, with people you love, it radiates all over, it cannot be overshadowed by anything. That's how I live my life, how I create. Earnestly. This song, this video was no different. It all started from an idea that Max, our drummer, had. He said he knew a company that operates helicopters and thought it would be cool to use it for a video. Somehow it seemed to fit in with back story of the song. The lyrics are about trying to rediscover yourself, redefine your direction, re-calibrate your life purpose. Sometimes we get lost along the way, distracted by petty, every day disturbances, viruses of the soul that we allow to command us. Those viruses can be so strong, they can impede our ability to see, to be who we are, we forget our mission, as our brain becomes cloudy and sometimes our reflection in the mirror looks awkward, funny, unfamiliar. This is the story behind "A place to call home". Of course in practice, trying to tell the same story on video, with some of your favourite people in the world, can have miscellaneous results. We agreed to fly Intetsu from Japan for this video. He's a long time friend and work partner, from back when I worked with his Visual Kei band, AYABIE. Nowadays, he also is a videographer and having him around was a blessing. His way of work is so smooth and comforting, even for the camera-shy, like me. What particularly impressed me. was the fact that while I was about to throw up when the helicopter was maneuvering across the Italian skies like crazy, he was shooting in the cabin with the calmness of a Zen master. "That's dedication!", I thought, while I kept shouting at the pilot to stop spinning us around like we were possessed. Reading about and listening/watching the actual thing are two entirely different stories, so I encourage you to look the song up on Youtube and also check out our new album, "A Leap Of Faith". Thanks for reading. Cheers! - Sophia Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

