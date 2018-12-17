News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

2018 hennemusic Rock News Awards Launched

12-17-2018
Eagles

(hennemusic) The countdown begins this week to the launch of the 2018 hennemusic Rock News Awards, which recognize the biggest rock news artists and stories of the past year.

In the tradition of the weekly hennemusic Hot 10, the daily rock news outlet will count down the Top 10 Rock News Artists and the Top 10 Rock News Stories of 2018 starting Tuesday, December 18.

Finalists for the 9th annual hennemusic Rock News Awards are chosen by readers: winners are determined by the combined total page views of the top 50 hennemusic rock news stories of the past twelve months.

"As rock maintains a presence through global touring while remaining on the fringes of today's music charts," says publisher Bruce Henne, "classic acts like Queen, Fleetwood Mac, The Rolling Stones, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard regularly made headlines throughout the year ... and hennemusic covered it all for the fans."

The 2018 hennemusic Rock News Awards winners will be revealed on Thursday, December 27 at hennemusic.com.

The Eagles swept both hennemusic Rock News Awards categories last year, while previous honorees include AC/DC, Van Halen and Pearl Jam, among others. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


2018 hennemusic Rock News Awards Launched

The Eagles Add Final Dates To Australian Tour

Eagles of Death Metal's Jesse Hughes Hit By Car

The Eagles Heading Down Under For More Tour Dates

The Eagles Announce Spring Tour

The Eagles Announce Expansive Career-Spanning Box Set

The Eagles Have No. 1 and No. 3 Biggest Selling Albums Of All Time

Eagles' Joe Walsh Recruits Don Henley, James Taylor For VetsAid Concert

Rolling Stones, The Eagles Top Rock Concert Draws In 2018

Eagles Glenn Frey Wrongful Death Lawsuit Hospital and Doctor Respond

More Eagles News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses New Album Will Happen 'Faster Than You Think'- The Cure Planning First New Album In A Decade- Paul McCartney Recruits Emma Stone For New Short Film- more

Velvet Revolver Turned Down By Slash Singer- Ace Frehley Making Up For Lost Time- Led Zeppelin Streaming New 50th Anniversary Release Trailer- more

Chester Benning Appears On Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Solo Album- Metallica's Master Of Puppets Voted Best Album Of 1980s- Rival Sons Streaming 'Feral Roots'- more

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2019- Ace Frehley Unwittingly Revisited KISS Hit 'Beth'- Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Launches New Venture- Stevie Nicks- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses New Album Will Happen 'Faster Than You Think'

The Cure Planning First New Album In A Decade

Paul McCartney Recruits Emma Stone For New Musical Short Film

Megadeth and Anthrax Supergroup Stream New Song

Alabama Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

Pearl Jam Release Live Video For David Bowie Classic

Stevie Nicks Thrilled With History-Making Rock Hall Induction

Neil Young Announces Big M Theater Tour

Overkill Streaming New Song 'Last Man Standing'

2018 hennemusic Rock News Awards Launched

Dust Bolt Release 'Bloody Rain' Video

Singled Out: Casii Stephan's Letters

Velvet Revolver Turned Down By Slash Singer

Ace Frehley Making Up For Lost Time

Led Zeppelin Streaming New 50th Anniversary Release Trailer

Judas Priest's K.K. Downing Guitar Sells For Almost $200K

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.