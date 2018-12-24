Guns N' Roses Star Launches New Supergroup 2018 In Review

Guns N' Roses Star Launches New Supergroup was a top 18 story of February 2018: (Gibson) Here's another new supergroup just shaping up. Sixx:A.M. singer James Michael and guitarist DJ Ashba (ex-Guns N' Roses) have announced a new band named Pyromantic, which Michael describes in a Monster Energy Facebook video as heavy, "but it's also got these really, really pop melodies."

"All I can say is I know you're gonna dig it," Michael said. "It's some of the most special stuff I've ever heard." Ashba added, "When we sat down to do Pyromantic, the one big thing was, 'Let's create something so new and fresh and create a sound for Pyromantic,' so when you Pyromantic, it has a very distinct sound.

And it's pretty much... What we went after is a great blend of dance, rock and pop, and you kind of throw that in a blender, and I would say that's pretty much what Pyromantic sounds like." Read more here.





