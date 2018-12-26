News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants Prayers For Full Reunion 2018 In Review

12-26-2018
Steven Adler

was a top 18 story of March 2018: Original Guns N' Roses drummer Steven Adler called on fans to "put some prayers into God" to make a full reunion of the original lineup happen this year.

Adler make the comments when asked about his reunion jams at select shows of the Not In This Lifetime Tour by The Johnny Dare Morning Show on 98.9 The Rock in Kansas City.

He said, "It was very exciting. Of course, I wish the guys would have wanted to have done the real reunion with me and Izzy [Stradlin], but just being able to play with them was very exciting. It was just so great. You get love from 100 people, it's a wonderful feeling. You get love from 85,000 people, it's a high. There's no drug better.

"It was so great to be able to look down and see Slash and Duff and Axl. I'm a fan, and all the fans wanted to see the original five of us, but it didn't work out that way. I'm sorry, fans - I did my best. I swear on God I did. I have no say. Everybody, get on the web site and put some prayers into God. Let's make this happen this new year."


