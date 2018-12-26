News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation 2018 In Review

12-26-2018
Led Zeppelin

(hennemusic) Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation was a top 18 story of March 2018: In a new interview with Esquire, Robert Plant addresses the question of a Led Zeppelin reunion that might take place ahead of band's 50th anniversary celebrations this fall.

The iconic band have already announced plans to publish an official book, "Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin", in October, and release a live album at some point, as well, among other projects. "All those projects, well, they're going to do somebody some good somewhere, and that's good," Plant tells Esquire while on a North American tour in support of his latest album, "Carry Fire." "But you don't even have to talk to me if all you want to know about is Led Zeppelin. Thirty-eight years ago [Zeppelin drummer] John Bonham passed away, that's all I know. That's it. That's the story. You know, Led Zeppelin was an amazing, prolific fun factory for a period of time, but it was three amazing musicians and a singer living in the times. Those times. That's not going to stop me doing what I'm doing now. So that's a headline, or not a headline. It doesn't matter to me."

Plant continues exploring new sonic territory on his latest studio effort after regrouping with the Sensational Space Shifters for the follow-up to 2014's "lullaby and...The Ceaseless Roar", which debuted and peaked at No. 10 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release.

"If I didn't I'd be a whore, and I'm never going to be that," explains the rocker. "I'm only a singer, and therefore I can get bored really quickly. And if I get bored really quickly, what am I doing nearly 70 years old being bored? No chance. So I move on all the time.

"The fact of that is, in the last ten or fifteen years, my work has been really well received. And it's very nice to see, and it makes me feel a bit that I'm in the right place, at least for some people, even if other people just don't know about it."

"Time is the mighty rearranger," Plant adds. "That's what it's all about. If it's easy, and it's not of a great deal of consequence, okay. But when you're in your seventies? You have to be really careful about maybe putting a bit more time into playing bingo, and enjoying the time you have left. For me, my time has got to be filled with joy and endeavor and humor and power and absolute self-satisfaction. That's not with Led Zeppelin. That's doing what I'm doing right now, with this band, on this tour." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation 2018 In Review

Led Zeppelin Forced Jason Bonham To Change Band Name 2018 In Review

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings 2018 In Review

Led Zeppelin Streaming New 50th Anniversary Release Trailer

Jimmy Page Shares Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Update

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Gets New Signature Guitar Series

Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling

Greta Van Fleet Get Mashed Up With Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin Release Trailer For 50th Anniversary Release

Led Zeppelin Icon Jimmy Page's CBS TV Appearance Now Streaming

More Led Zeppelin News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Izzy Stradlin Walked Out On Guns N' Roses Reunion- Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation- No Justice For Jason Newsted - more 2018 in review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band- KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour- more 2018 in review

Ozzy Osbourne Clears Up Retirement Speculation- Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy- Metallica Share Live Video For Early Classic- Pearl Jam Get In Christmas Spirit- more

Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works- 'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer- Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl- more 2018 In Review

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Izzy Stradlin Walked Out On Guns N' Roses Reunion 2018 In Review

Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation 2018 In Review

No Justice For Jason Newsted On Metallica Reissue 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Controversy Sparked By KK Downing Comments 2018 In Review

Keith Richards Talks Progress On New Rolling Stones Album 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics 2018 In Review

Journey Make Chart History With Their Greatest Hits 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Had 'No Room For Error' In Finding Weiland Replacement 2018 In Review

Foreigner's Mick Jones Wants To Record New Songs With Lou Gramm 2018 In Review

Ritchie Blackmore Says This Lineup Best Rainbow Ever 2018 In Review

Pink Floyd In The Studio For Dark Side Of The Moon Anniversary 2018 In Review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Jams With Fleetwood Mac Icon 2018 In Review

Bon Jovi Suffer Record Breaking Chart Drop 2018 In Review

Paul Stanley Explains KISS Farewell Tour Move 2018 In Review

Original Guns N' Roses Star Wants Prayers For Full Reunion 2018 In Review

Black Sabbath Legend Wants To Team Up With Rob Halford 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.