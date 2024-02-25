Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Teams Up With Gibson

(Prime PR) At the Gibson Garage London kickoff event last week, Gibson announced it has entered into a collaborative partnership with one of the most influential musicians in history, Jimmy Page, an icon across all genres of music, art, and culture and co-founder of one of the biggest bands of all time, Led Zeppelin.

Being the main music writer in Led Zeppelin, Jimmy leveraged his blues and folk inspirations to orchestrate the pioneering rock sound that became the signature of the band, and revolutionized rock across all of its future variations.

"When I met with Cesar and he explained what the future of Gibson looked like, I knew I needed to be involved. There is a spirit in the place; after seeing the people working at the factories and getting a connection with them, I knew that picking up that Les Paul Custom and the Doubleneck all those years ago was certainly the right decision." --JIMMY PAGE

"Jimmy Page deserves a very important chapter in the history of Gibson," adds Cesar Gueikian, President, and CEO of Gibson. "We think of Jimmy as an ambassador emeritus of guitars and a music trailblazer in the birth and evolution of rock! In many ways, Jimmy is responsible for the success, continued innovation, and evolution of post-Golden-Era Gibson. We are grateful for Jimmy's trust in the Gibson team, and we look forward to paying tribute to him by bringing this epic collaboration to life."

On February 22, Page, Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi, Queen's Sir Brian May, James Bay, Rosie Frater-Taylor, and more Gibson artists joined the Gibson team and fans to celebrate the opening of the Gibson Garage London, which officially opened to the public on Saturday, February 24, 2024.

