A Perfect Circle Release World's First Hologram Album 2018 In Review

A Perfect Circle Release World's First Hologram Album was a top 18 story of April 2018: A Perfect Circle have revealed that they have released the world's first hologram album as part of the deluxe box set version of their brand new studio album "Eat The Elephant".

The special set features a 58-minute hologram created by Sundance award-winning filmmaker Steven Sebring ("Horses: Patti Smith and Her Band", "Dream of Life").

According to the announcement, it "unfolds through the eyes of a young girl over the 12-song album arc, reveals itself when fans place the prism on their smartphones and enter a special code."

Sebring had this to say, "Having Maynard and Billy's trust to create this for A Perfect Circle was a true artist's dream. Their 14-year break allowed technology to catch up with their groundbreaking music and gave me the chance to apply new ideas of dimensional capture to this stunning album."

View more about the hologram version of the new album here.





