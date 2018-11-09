A Perfect Circle Reveal New Video, Covering AC/DC

A Perfect Circle have released a brand new apocalyptic music video for their track "So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish" and announced a special release of the single.

The new promotional clip was directed by Kyle Cogan and the band's frontman Maynard James Keenan had this succinct comment about it "Welcome to the new normal." Watch the video here

Fans will also be able to pick up a very special limited edition 7-inch vinyl record of the single with a b-side featuring the band's take on the AC/DC classic "Dog Eat Dog" for this year's Black Friday Record Store Day event.





