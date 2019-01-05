A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic 2018 In Review

A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic was a top 18 story of November 2018: A Perfect Circle have released an online stream of their cover of the AC/DC classic "Dog Eat Dog" which they will be featuring as the b-side of their special Record Store Day Black Friday offering.

The band will be selling a special limited edition 7" vinyl of their latest single "So Long, And Thanks For All The Fish" with the AC/DC cover on the other side at independent record stores on Friday, November 23rd.

Frontman Maynard James Keenan had this to say, "A belated farewell nod to Malcolm Young, who, along with Bon Scott, played a significant role in my rebellious, hasher youth. God Speed, Malcolm." Check out the song here.





Related Stories

A Perfect Circle Release World's First Hologram Album 2018 In Review

A Perfect Circle Stream Cover Of AC/DC Classic

A Perfect Circle Reveal New Video, Covering AC/DC

A Perfect Circle Expand Tour and Release Video

A Perfect Circle Go 2D For TalkTalk Video

A Perfect Circle Release World's First Hologram Album

A Perfect Circle Add Two Fall Legs To Tour

A Perfect Circle Stream Fishy New Song

A Perfect Circle To Rock TV- L7 Making First Album in Almost 20 Years- Dance Gavin Dance Announce Comeback Album- U2 History Bought- more

More A Perfect Circle News

Share this article



