News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven' 2018 In Review

12-27-2018
Led Zeppelin

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven' was a top 18 story of April 2018: Robert Plant is recalling some challenges performing "Stairway To Heaven" with Led Zeppelin in the early 1970s in a new interview with Australian current affairs TV program The Project.

In the country for a tour with The Sensational Space Shifters in support of his latest album, "Carry Fire", Plant sat down with presenter Ryan Fitzgerald to discuss a variety of topics, including early performances of the iconic song following its 1971 release on "Led Zeppelin IV."

"I know it's a long song, and I also know that I had a little bit of trouble remembering lyrics, back in '72, '73," explains Plant. "Our manager [Peter Grant], who was quite a formidable personality ... he'd come to the front of the stage in the middle of it all and he'd have the lyrics, like that Bob Dylan thing [in his video for 'Subterranean Homesick Blues'] Anyway, it was very funny. "I can't remember what verse goes where. I know there's something about 'bustle in the hedgerow' and then all that stuff.

"The conjecture around that song is hysterical. Because it was a little bit abstract ..." While "Stairway To Heaven" went on to become one of the most famous rock songs of all time, Plant remains surprised at the tune's legacy and longevity, saying "I didn't think anything was going to be that big." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven' 2018 In Review

Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation 2018 In Review

Led Zeppelin Forced Jason Bonham To Change Band Name 2018 In Review

Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings 2018 In Review

Led Zeppelin Streaming New 50th Anniversary Release Trailer

Jimmy Page Shares Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Update

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Gets New Signature Guitar Series

Led Zeppelin Appeal Stairway To Heaven Retrial Ruling

Greta Van Fleet Get Mashed Up With Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin Release Trailer For 50th Anniversary Release

More Led Zeppelin News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist- Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven'- more 2018 in review

Izzy Stradlin Walked Out On Guns N' Roses Reunion- Robert Plant Addresses Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Reunion Speculation- No Justice For Jason Newsted - more 2018 in review

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Looks Back At His Exit From Band- KISS May Continue Without Paul Stanley- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album Following Final Tour- more 2018 in review

Ozzy Osbourne Clears Up Retirement Speculation- Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy- Metallica Share Live Video For Early Classic- Pearl Jam Get In Christmas Spirit- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
AC/DC With Axl Rose Lacks Integrity Says Guitarist 2018 In Review

Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Surprised By 'Stairway To Heaven' 2018 In Review

Paul Stanley Addresses Gene Simmons Vault Event Controversy 2018 In Review

Original Guns N' Roses Stars 'Heartbroken' Over Partial Reunion 2018 In Review

Fleetwood Mac Reveal Details Of Lindsey Buckingham Split 2018 In Review

A Perfect Circle Release World's First Hologram Album 2018 In Review

Former Styx Frontman Dennis DeYoung Believes Rock Is Dead 2018 In Review

Vinnie Vincent Does Rare Interview and Teases Tour 2018 In Review

Tool Frontman Explains Album Delay To Metallica's Lars Ulrich 2018 In Review

Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future 2018 In Review

Joe Lynn Turner Suffered Heart Attack 2018 In Review

Judas Priest Explain Why K.K. Downing Was Not Asked To Return 2018 In Review

Aerosmith Planning 50th Anniversary Tour 2018 In Review

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Explains Breaking America with 'Heartbreak' 2018 In Review

Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion 2018 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly 2018 In Review

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Paul White

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Brian Setzer Orchestra Rocks Phoenix

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - Rock Hall, The Ratchets and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition Classical Music

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets - Neil Diamond, The Kinks and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Def Leppard Box Set

Santa's Jukebox: Elton John, The Lumineers and more

Holiday Gift Guide: Games and Gadgets

Holiday Gift Guide: The Killers Career Vinyl Box

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.