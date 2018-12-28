Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour? 2018 In Review

Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour? was a top 18 story of May 2018: Former Van Halen star Michael Anthony recently sat down for an interview with The Press-Enterprise and says that Eddie Van Halen was like Jekyll and Hyde on the ill-fated reunion tour with Sammy Hagar in 2004.

Anthony confirmed Sammy Hagar recollections of the 2004 reunion tour which the singer chronicled in his autobiography "Red: My Uncensored Life In Rock".

Anthony was asked about it during the interview and He said, "Eddie was in bad shape. We did 80 shows and had to pull the plug because it was just too much work. And I hated having to wake up the day of the show and think, 'Which Eddie Van Halen are we going to get today? The Jekyll or the Hyde?'"





