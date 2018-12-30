News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False' 2018 In Review

12-30-2018
Tool

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False' was a top 18 story of June 2018: Tool and A Perfect Circle frontman Maynard James Keenan has spoke out against a rape allegation that were made against him earlier this week by an anonymous Twitter user.

Said user recently created a new account on the social media platform under the handle of Iwas17HeWas36 to accuse the acclaimed musician of allegedly raping her following a Perfect Circle and Nine Inch Nail concert back in 2000 but did not disclose the city.

Keenan strongly denied the anonymous claims after some media outlets decided to run with stories of the allegations, despite their unverifiable nature. He called out the reports as "clickbait" and called the allegation "despicable false".

He tweeted, "Many thanks to those of you who saw right through this despicable false claim that only does damage to the #metoo movement. And shame on those of you who perpetuate this destructive clickbait. As for my delayed but un-required response, I had my phone off. You should try it."


Tool's Maynard James Keenan Called Rape Claim 'Despicable False' 2018 In Review

