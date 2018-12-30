Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover 2018 In Review

Van Halen Classic Gets Unusual Makeover was a top 18 story of June 2018: Van Halen's classic 1984 hit "Panama" has been giving an unusual "hillbillyfied" makeover courtesy of Steve 'N' Seagulls, who are streaming their version of the track.

The song will be featured on the group's forthcoming third album "Grainsville", which is set to be released on August 31st. The band has this to say, "We started working on this '80s dmasterpiece almost a year ago in the Finnish countryside.

"It was one of the first songs we looked at for our upcoming third album. When Hiltunen and Herman started to bang out those iconic riffs with the accordion and the banjo, it immediately sounded right. Some nice booty shakin' flavours were then added in the studio, and now here it is. This is an ode to the Finnish summer heat and all the old Toyotas still rollin' down the streets..." Check it out here.





Related Stories

Eddie Van Halen Was Like Jekyll and Hyde On Reunion Tour? 2018 In Review

Foo Fighters Mash Up Van Halen and John Lennon Classics 2018 In Review

Van Halen Documentary Film Is In The Works 2018 In Review

Van Halen Returning Says David Lee Roth

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Launches New Venture

Eddie Van Halen KISS Rumor Addressed

Van Halen Going Off Broadway With A Twist

Van Halen's Classic Era Manager Auctioning His Collection

David Lee Roth Rocks Van Halen Classics At Benefit

More Van Halen News

Share this article



