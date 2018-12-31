News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody Nominated For Two Awards

12-31-2018
Queen

(hennemusic) Queen's biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", has been nominated for a pair of Screen Actors Guild Awards at the 25th annual ceremony in Los Angeles next month.

Directed by Dexter Fletcher, the film stars Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury and follows Queen from their creation in 1970 through to their legendary 1985 Live Aid appearance.

The project was nominated for Outstanding Performance By A Cast In A Motion Picture, where it will compete against Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, Crazy Rich Asians and A Star Is Born.

Rami Malek received a nod as a finalist in the Outstanding Performance By A Male Actor In A Leading Role category; he is in the running against Christian Bale (Vice), Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born), Viggo Mortensen (Green Book) and John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman).

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, January 27 at The Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, CA, and simulcast live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


