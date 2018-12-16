News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Shatters Streaming Record (Week in Review)

Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Shatters Streaming Record was a top story on Tuesday: (hennemusic) Queen's 1975 classic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", has been named the most-streamed Classic Rock song of all time. The band's label, Universal Music Group (UMG), announced that the original song and official video for "Bohemian Rhapsody" - from Queen's 1975 album "A Night At The Opera" - has surpassed 1.6 billion streams globally across all major streaming services to also earn the title as the most-streamed song from the 20th century.

According to Billboard, the tune takes top spot amongst classic rockers ahead of Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit," Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O'Mine" and "November Rain", and a-ha's "Take On Me."

"So the River of Rock Music has metamorphosed into streams!," says guitarist Brian May. "Very happy that our music is still flowing to the max!"

"Bohemian Rhapsody" topped the UK charts for nine weeks upon its original release, and the classic recently extended its profile as the title track to the UK group's biopic of the same name and its companion soundtrack album. Read more and watch the video - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

