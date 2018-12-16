According to Billboard, the tune takes top spot amongst classic rockers ahead of Nirvana's "Smells Like Teen Spirit," Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O'Mine" and "November Rain", and a-ha's "Take On Me."

"So the River of Rock Music has metamorphosed into streams!," says guitarist Brian May. "Very happy that our music is still flowing to the max!"

"Bohemian Rhapsody" topped the UK charts for nine weeks upon its original release, and the classic recently extended its profile as the title track to the UK group's biopic of the same name and its companion soundtrack album. Read more and watch the video - here.