News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Tia McGraff's One Tin Soldier (Week in Review)

.
Tia McGraff

Singled Out: Tia McGraff's One Tin Soldier was a top story on Tuesday: Tia McGraff recently released her new album "Stubborn In My Blood" and to celebrate we asked her to tell us about the single "One Tin Soldier". Here is the story:

One Tin Soldier was written by Canadian songwriters, Dennis Lambert, Brian Potter perhaps best known for the 1970's movie, Ode To Billy Jack.

I learned the song when I was in school choir and always
loved the message. When I was writing and recording for my new album, Stubborn In My Blood, my husband/producer, Tommy Parham suggested we revisit the song and create our own arrangement. We loved what we came up with and decided to include the track on the album.

When the opportunity came up to feature the song in a lyric video we decided to release it in time for Nov. 11 and the commemoration of the end of WW1. In fact, we performed OTS live at a concert in the UK in Sept. where they honored the Canadian soldiers who fought alongside the British in WW1 and we planted a maple tree in honor of them. It was so moving that people in the audience were crying!

The song's message of greed vs peace is so needed in today's political and social climate. I only hope that recording and releasing this song will reach beyond boundaries and make a difference.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!

More Tia McGraff News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Singled Out: Tia McGraff's One Tin Soldier

advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Chester Benning Appears On Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Solo Album- Metallica's Master Of Puppets Voted Best Album Of 1980s- Rival Sons Streaming 'Feral Roots'- more

Day In Rock Week In Review

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2019- Ace Frehley Unwittingly Revisited KISS Hit 'Beth'- Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Launches New Venture- Stevie Nicks- more

Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Of Ozz Bandmate Has 8 Months To Live- Guns N' Roses New Recording Rumor Addressed- Biopic Planned For Journey's Arnel Pineda- Led Zeppelin- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Chester Benning Appears On Lamb Of God's Mark Morton Solo Album

Metallica's Master Of Puppets Voted Best Album Of 1980s

Rival Sons Streaming 'Feral Roots'

Asking Alexandria Get Animated For 'Vultures'

Singled Out: Silent Theory's Before The Storm

Korn Taking Their Time Says Head

Five Finger Death Punch and Breaking Benjamin Give Back

Atreyu Announce Beer Release Party

Samantha Fish Expands Spring Tour

Singled Out: Season Of Ghosts' A Place To Call Home

Def Leppard Lead Rock Hall Class Of 2019

Ace Frehley Unwittingly Revisited KISS Hit 'Beth'

Van Halen Frontman David Lee Roth Launches New Venture

Stevie Nicks Makes Rock Hall History

Alice In Chains Sci-Fi Film Preview Released

Lenny Kravitz's Late Night With Seth Meyers Appearance Goes Online

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Caught In The Act: Lita Ford Live

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets Part 3

Santa's Jukebox: Nutcracker, Thor, Mitch Ryder, Engelbert Humperdinck, Reuel

Holiday Gift Guide: Guns N' Roses - Appetite for Destruction Super Deluxe Edition 4-CDs + Blu-ray

Caught In The Act: Imagine Dragons Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Star-Studded Winter Line-Up

Caught In The Act: The Struts Live

Caught In The Act: Steel Panther Live

Root 66: Rick Monroe - Smoke Out the Window

Holiday Gift Guide: Box Sets, Part 1 - Hendrix, ELO, Angel

Bastian Baker - Bastian Baker

Root 66: Mark Wayne Glasmire - Can't Be Denied

Caught In The Act: Doyle Wolfgang von Frankenstein Live

One in the Chamber - I've Got Something to Say...

- more

Pick Of The Week


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.