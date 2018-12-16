One Tin Soldier was written by Canadian songwriters, Dennis Lambert, Brian Potter perhaps best known for the 1970's movie, Ode To Billy Jack.

I learned the song when I was in school choir and always

loved the message. When I was writing and recording for my new album, Stubborn In My Blood, my husband/producer, Tommy Parham suggested we revisit the song and create our own arrangement. We loved what we came up with and decided to include the track on the album.

When the opportunity came up to feature the song in a lyric video we decided to release it in time for Nov. 11 and the commemoration of the end of WW1. In fact, we performed OTS live at a concert in the UK in Sept. where they honored the Canadian soldiers who fought alongside the British in WW1 and we planted a maple tree in honor of them. It was so moving that people in the audience were crying!

The song's message of greed vs peace is so needed in today's political and social climate. I only hope that recording and releasing this song will reach beyond boundaries and make a difference.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album - right here!