Greta Van Fleet's Full KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas Set Goes Online (Week in Review)

.
Greta Van Fleet

Greta Van Fleet's Full KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas Set Goes Online was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet were among the performers at the 2018 edition of KROQ-FM Los Angeles radio's Almost Acoustic Christmas concert this past weekend, and video of their full set was streamed live online and can be viewed online.

The 29th annual holiday event by KROQ featured a lineup that included Smashing Pumpkins, Florence And The Machine, Bad Religion, Third Eye Blind and more over two nights at the famed Los Angeles venue.

The Michigan rockers delivered material from their pair of 2017 EP's - "Black Smoke Rising" and "From The Fires" - as well as tracks from their full length album debut, "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army", which debuted at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200 this fall.

Music from the 2017 projects helped Greta Van Fleet lead the rock community with four nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards next February. Watch the performance - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

More Greta Van Fleet News

Share this article

