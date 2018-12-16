The 29th annual holiday event by KROQ featured a lineup that included Smashing Pumpkins, Florence And The Machine, Bad Religion, Third Eye Blind and more over two nights at the famed Los Angeles venue.

The Michigan rockers delivered material from their pair of 2017 EP's - "Black Smoke Rising" and "From The Fires" - as well as tracks from their full length album debut, "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army", which debuted at No. 5 on the US Billboard 200 this fall.

Music from the 2017 projects helped Greta Van Fleet lead the rock community with four nominations for the 61st Grammy Awards next February. Watch the performance - here.