Greta Van Fleet Share Nashville Studio Performance Of 'Meeting The Master'

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet is sharing video of a Nashville studio performance of "Meeting The Master", a track from their latest album, "Starcatcher." The song was originally featured as the lead single from the Michigan group's third record, which they recorded at the city's historic RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sammy Hagar).

Upon its release last summer, "Starcatcher" debuted at No. 8 on the US Billboard 200, and landed at No. 1 on Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts in the region.

The project earned the band a Grammy Award nomination in the Best Rock Album category alongside Foo Fighters' "But Here We Are", Metallica's "72 Seasons", Paramore's "This Is Why", and "In Times New Roman..." by Queens Of The Stone Age; with Paramore picking up the 2024 honor.

Greta Van Fleet will return to live action with an appearance at the Innings Festival in Tempe, AZ on February 23.

Watch video of "Meeting The Master" from the Nashville studio session here.

