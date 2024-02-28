Greta Van Fleet Share Nashville Studio Performance Of Farewell For Now

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet is sharing video of a Nashville studio performance of "Farewell For Now", a track from their latest album, "Starcatcher."

The song was originally featured as the third single from the 2023 record, which they recorded at the city's historic RCA Studio A with producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Sammy Hagar).

"In 'Farewell For Now' we express the sentiment of our longing to stay on stage & savor the magic created by the audience-music phenomena," explains bassist Sam Kiszka. "But we must pack up, & go to the next place to do it all over again; as always, we'll be back soon."

"Starcatcher" debuted at No. 8 on the US Billboard 200 upon its release, and landed at No. 1 on Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Rock & Alternative Albums charts in the region.

Find out where Greta Van Fleet will be playing next and stream the Nashville performance video here.

