Greta Van Fleet Announce Special Royal Albert Hall Show

Greta Van Fleet have announced that they will be following their upcoming U.S. spring tour by heading across the pond this summer to play a special show at the iconic Royal Albert Hall.

The band will play a "special evening" at the famed venue in London on July 14th. They had this to say, "Royal Albert Hall is an iconic venue we've dreamt of playing for many years, and now it's all coming to fruition."

Fans in the U.S. will be able to catch the band on the recently announced extension of their Starcatcher World Tour that will include 12 stops beginning April 27th in St. Louis. See the dates below:

04/27 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena

04/29 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

05/01 - Rogers, AR - Walmart Amp

05/02 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

05/06 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

05/08 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater

05/12 - North Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

05/14 - Duluth, GA - Gas South Arena

05/16 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

05/18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

05/19 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

05/21 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

