Radiohead Announce North American Summer Tour

The band will play three nights at New York's Madison Square Garden and two shows in Montreal, Toronto, Boston and Philadelphia. The 16 date-tour marks the band's first return to the U.S. and Canada since spring 2017.

Radiohead's most recent album, A Moon Shaped Pool, was released on May 8, 2016. Last year, the band reissued its heralded 1997 album, OK Computer, which included rare and previously unreleased songs. Read more including the dates - here.