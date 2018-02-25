News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Radiohead Announce North American Summer Tour (Week in Review)

Radiohead Announce North American Summer Tour was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Radiohead shared big news with fans, they announced that they will launch a North American tour this summer that starts July 7 in Chicago and wraps up August 1 in Philadelphia.

The band will play three nights at New York's Madison Square Garden and two shows in Montreal, Toronto, Boston and Philadelphia. The 16 date-tour marks the band's first return to the U.S. and Canada since spring 2017.

Radiohead's most recent album, A Moon Shaped Pool, was released on May 8, 2016. Last year, the band reissued its heralded 1997 album, OK Computer, which included rare and previously unreleased songs. Read more including the dates - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

