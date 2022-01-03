Radiohead Shared Video For Previously Unreleased 'O.K. Computer' Era Song 2021 In Review

Radiohead scored a top 21 story from November 2021 when they released a video for their previously unreleased "O.K. Computer" era song "Follow Me Around", which is included in their "KID A MNESIA" collection.

The new collection includes Radiohead's fourth and fifth albums, alongside the debut of a newly compiled third disc, titled KID AMNESIAE. Exclusive to this release, KID AMNESIAE is made up of unearthed material from the KID A / AMNESIAC sessions.

The new video was directed by Us (The Rolling Stones, Harry Styles, Hozier) and features actor Guy Pearce ('Memento', 'L.A. Confidential', 'Mare of Easttown').

We were sent these details about the track, "Follow Me Around dates back to the 1997 O.K. COMPUTER era, where it was often performed at soundchecks on the tour, quickly becoming a fan favorite.

"The band have occasionally posted different pieces of the song's lyrics on their website, linking it to other songs, including Kid A and Where I End and You Begin. Some of the lyrics to Follow Me Around also appear in the hidden booklet to KID A.

"The first (and only) somewhat official recording of the song appears in the 1998 documentary Meeting People is Easy, where the band performed it at a soundcheck in Fukuoka, Japan.

"Follow Me Around made its proper live debut at a Toronto concert in October 2000, when Thom performed the song acoustically, after fans campaigned for it to be played live on the Radiohead fan site followmearound.com." Watch the video below:

