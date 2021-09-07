Radiohead Expand Kid A and Amnesiac For 21st Anniversary

Cover art courtesy NLM

Radiohead have announced that they will releasing a special three album called "KID A MNESIA" on November 5th to celebrate the 21st anniversary of their "Kid A" and "Amnesiac" albums.

The released will feature the group's fourth and fifth albums alongside the debut of a newly compiled third disc titled Kid Amnesiae, which will be comprised of unearthed material culled from the Kid A / Amnesiac sessions.

Along with alternate versions of album tracks and B-Sides, Kid Amnesiae features the never-before-heard "If You Say the Word" and a previously unreleased studio recording of "Follow Me Around."

KID A MNESIA will be released in various formats including Deluxe LP - Limited edition 3xLP cream vinyl, half-speed cut on 180g - Kid A, Amnesiac, Kid Amnesiae + 36-page hardback art book

Limited, numbered edition of 5000, 2xCassette - Tape 1: Kid A / Amnesiac, Tape 2: Kid Amnesiae / 5x B-sides from the Kid A / Amnesiac era + 36-page booklet

An indie exclusive limited edition red vinyl 3LP, black vinyl 3LP, 3xCD, and 3-volume digital formats.

The Kid Amnesiae bonus LP tracklisting:

SIDE 1

Like Spinning Plates ('Why Us?' Version)

Untitled V1

Fog (Again Again Version)

If You Say The Word

Follow Me Around

Side 2

Pulk/Pull (True Love Waits Version)

Untitled V2

The Morning Bell (In The Dark Version)

Pyramid Strings

Alt. Fast Track

Untitled V3

How To Disappear Into Strings

Stream "If You Say The Word" below:

