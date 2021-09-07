Radiohead Expand Kid A and Amnesiac For 21st Anniversary

Radiohead have announced that they will releasing a special three album called "KID A MNESIA" on November 5th to celebrate the 21st anniversary of their "Kid A" and "Amnesiac" albums.
The released will feature the group's fourth and fifth albums alongside the debut of a newly compiled third disc titled Kid Amnesiae, which will be comprised of unearthed material culled from the Kid A / Amnesiac sessions.
Along with alternate versions of album tracks and B-Sides, Kid Amnesiae features the never-before-heard "If You Say the Word" and a previously unreleased studio recording of "Follow Me Around."
KID A MNESIA will be released in various formats including Deluxe LP - Limited edition 3xLP cream vinyl, half-speed cut on 180g - Kid A, Amnesiac, Kid Amnesiae + 36-page hardback art book
Limited, numbered edition of 5000, 2xCassette - Tape 1: Kid A / Amnesiac, Tape 2: Kid Amnesiae / 5x B-sides from the Kid A / Amnesiac era + 36-page booklet
An indie exclusive limited edition red vinyl 3LP, black vinyl 3LP, 3xCD, and 3-volume digital formats.
The Kid Amnesiae bonus LP tracklisting:
SIDE 1
Like Spinning Plates ('Why Us?' Version)
Untitled V1
Fog (Again Again Version)
If You Say The Word
Follow Me Around
Side 2
Pulk/Pull (True Love Waits Version)
Untitled V2
The Morning Bell (In The Dark Version)
Pyramid Strings
Alt. Fast Track
Untitled V3
How To Disappear Into Strings
Stream "If You Say The Word" below:
Radiohead Launching Free Video Streaming Series
Peter Frampton Shares Cover Of Radiohead Song
B-Sides: Weezer Go Radiohead, Pearl Jam Vs. Pearl Jamm and more
Radiohead's Ed O'Brien Announces North American EOB Tour
Pink Floyd, Radiohead Stars Featured In New Vinyl Documentary
Radiohead Respond To Hack With Release Of OK Computer Sessions
Lana Del Rey Hints Legal Battle With Radiohead May Be Over
Radiohead Star Scores New Joaquin Phoenix Film
Radiohead Announce North American Summer Tour
UFO Announce Farewell Tour- Radiohead Expand Kid A and Amnesiac- Whitesnake Announce New Farewell Tour Leg- more
Guns N' Roses and Dave Grohl Jam Shut Down At Festival- Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Preview Goes Online- more
Metallica To Rock Late Night TV For Black Album Anniversary- Iron Maiden Stream New Album 'Senjutsu'- more
ABBA Return After 39 Years With New Music and Voyage Concert- Animals As Leaders Return With New Song and Video 'Monomyth'- more
Quick Flicks: Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band - Straight to You Live
Caught In The Act: Luke Bryan, Runaway June, and Dylan Scott
Sites and Sounds: Roots N Blues Festival - Sept. 24-26, 2021 - Columbia, MO
Root 66: A Sweet Relief Tribute to Joey Spampinato- James DiGirolamo- Tenth Mountain Division- Swift Silver
UFO Announce Farewell Tour Dates Including Final Concert
Radiohead Expand Kid A and Amnesiac For 21st Anniversary
Stereophonics Share First Song From New Album
Four Year Strong Cover 'Bitter Sweet Symphony'
Singled Out: Karen Lawrence & Blue by Nature's Bad Spell
Whitesnake Announce New Farewell Tour Leg
Repentance Recruit Trivium Star For 'Reborn'
Triumph In The Studio For 'Allied Forces' 40th Anniversary