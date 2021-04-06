.

Radiohead Launching Free Video Streaming Series

Keavin Wiggins | 04-06-2021

Radiohead video still

Radiohead have announced that they are launching a new free seven-week video series via YouTube where they will be sharing archival live shows.

They will be kicking things off this Friday, April 9th, with a rarity video of their January 16, 2008 in-store-performance-turned-impromptu-club-show from London's 93ft East.

Their camp sent over the following synopsis: "The January 16, 2008 show was originally intended to be an In-Store performance at London record store Rough Trade East to mark the conventional release of the In Rainbows album-a plan that went awry when hordes of fans and overwhelming media coverage caught the attention of the local authorities.

"The entire production had to be torn down and a replacement venue found on a moment's notice. The show ultimately happened at 93ft East, a club with a capacity of a few hundred that was thankfully available for the night.

"The result was an electric and intimate Radiohead performance like no other, one largely unseen since-until now." Watch that show (once available) below:


