Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Brantley Gilbert Lead Watershed Lineup (Week in Review)

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Brantley Gilbert Lead Watershed Lineup was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) The sounds of country music will ring in the rolling hills of Washington. Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley and Brantley Gilbert have been revealed as the headliners of the 2018 Watershed Music And Camping Festival.

The three-day country music event is set to take place over the weekend of Aug. 3-5 at the scenic Gorge Amphitheater in George, WA, about 150 miles east of Seattle.

Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Big & Rich, Morgan Evans, Jillian Jacqueline, Chris Lane, LOCASH, Cassadee Pope, Granger Smith and Brett Young have also been announced as part of this year's Watershed lineup. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

