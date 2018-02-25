Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley, Brantley Gilbert Lead Watershed Lineup

The three-day country music event is set to take place over the weekend of Aug. 3-5 at the scenic Gorge Amphitheater in George, WA, about 150 miles east of Seattle.

Cole Swindell, Dustin Lynch, Big & Rich, Morgan Evans, Jillian Jacqueline, Chris Lane, LOCASH, Cassadee Pope, Granger Smith and Brett Young have also been announced as part of this year's Watershed lineup. More artists will be announced in the coming weeks. Read more - here.